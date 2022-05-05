CCSO: Man arrested after many dangerous drugs are found in his pocket

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A 39-year-old man is facing multiple charges after the Collier County Sheriff’s Office found fentanyl, crack, cocaine, crystal meth, and other drugs in his pants pocket yesterday.

Convicted felon, Gerrren Roshaud James was arrested yesterday after detectives said they witnessed him selling drugs on a residential street in Immokalee.

According to CSSO, James was seen selling drugs to a man on a bike identified as Otilio Garcia Flores outside a home at the location of the 300th block of South 2nd Street around 11 AM.

Both were taken into custody.

“The tireless efforts of our Vice and Narcotics Bureau detectives ensure that this suspected drug dealer won’t be able to make a profit by poisoning our community.” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk

Detectives found a large number of narcotics in James’ left pants pocket including:

- Crack cocaine: 26.8 grams

-Powder cocaine: 2 grams

-Crystal methamphetamine: 1/10 of a gram

-Fentanyl: 3.5 grams

- Marijuana: 7 grams

James reportedly had an unknown powder weighing around 11.7 grams that did test positive for fentanyl and $888 of cash on him.

He is charged with selling cocaine, and possession of fentanyl, marijuana, and amphetamines.

Garcia- Flores faces charges of possession of cocaine after detectives found the crack on him.

https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=363544765798301&set=a.222312539921525