CCSO: Looking for an "Overdue Boat" at Collier County Boat Ramp

Collier County Boat Ramp
Posted at 8:23 AM, Feb 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-16 08:30:34-05

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies say they are on scene for an overdue boat at the Collier County Boat Ramp located on Collier Boulevard.

It was due to return around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday night, and it didn’t.

Investigators say there are three people on board. They were out night fishing and never returned to the launch site of the boat ramp.

Family members called the Collier County Sheriff’s Office and alerted them to the missing boaters.

Deputies are working with the U.S. Coast Guard to locate the missing boat and the three people on board.

