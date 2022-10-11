Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCollier County

Actions

CCSO: Lockdown at Palmetto Ridge High School lifted

Investigators say no active shooter or other emergency found at school
PRHS Unfounded Threat
WFTX
PRHS Unfounded Threat
Posted at 2:01 PM, Oct 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-11 14:36:05-04

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Collier County Sheriff's Office posted to their social media accounts that a lockdown of Palmetto Ridge High School has been lifted and cleared.

CCSO confirm that NO active shooter situation or other emergency was found at PRHS.

All students and staff are safe.

Investigators say the call was received from a source outside of the school system that indicated an active shooter was present at the school. Safety responses were immediately activated. Again, no active shooter event was found and all are safe.

We can tell you that we are aware that hoax or swatting calls matching the description of this call have been made to 16 or more schools in Florida today.

A normal dismissal of students will take place.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month