CCSO: Lockdown at Palmetto Ridge High School lifted

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Collier County Sheriff's Office posted to their social media accounts that a lockdown of Palmetto Ridge High School has been lifted and cleared.

CCSO confirm that NO active shooter situation or other emergency was found at PRHS.

All students and staff are safe.

Investigators say the call was received from a source outside of the school system that indicated an active shooter was present at the school. Safety responses were immediately activated. Again, no active shooter event was found and all are safe.

We can tell you that we are aware that hoax or swatting calls matching the description of this call have been made to 16 or more schools in Florida today.

A normal dismissal of students will take place.