COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Collier County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) is investigating a death after a body was found in the canal.

According to CCSO, the investigation is near Business Circle and Collier Boulevard.

CCSO says the cause of the death is unknown at this time and the identity of the person has yet to be established.

Follow along with Fox 4 as we continue to bring you the latest details of the investigation.