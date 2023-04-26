CCSO investigating after a report of a suspicious man in Golden Gate area

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Collier County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) is investigating after a report in which a child said a man approached her in a vehicle as she was walking to school.

According to CCSO, The victim said she was walking to school on Tuesday morning near the intersection of Tropicana Boulevard and 30th Place Southwest when a vehicle approached her with its windows down.

The victim said the suspect was behind the wheel, masturbating while looking at her, then sped off.

Detectives have released a composite sketch of the suspect and describe them as white, possibly in his early 20s with blond hair and light blue eyes. He was wearing a gray T-shirt.

The vehicle he was driving is described as a gray and silver two-door sedan with a black top.

Deputies are conducting extra patrols in the area of Golden Gate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at 239.252.9300.