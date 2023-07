COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Collier County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) is investigating a stabbing in Golden Gate.

CCSO says the stabbing happened around 9:54 p.m. on Sunday night at 4401 23rd Avenue Southwest.

According to CCSO, the victim was taken to a hospital by med-flight.

Follow along with Fox 4 as we continue to bring you up-to-date details as this is an active investigation.