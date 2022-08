NAPLES, Fla. — The Collier County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that K9 Deputy Coffe died this week after an illness.

The chocolate Labrador retriever served CCSO from 2015 to 2022. During that time, she was responsible for many drug-related arrests and helped partnering agencies with criminal investigations.

Deputy Coffe was K9 Unit Sgt. Chris Meyer’s partner.

CCSO publicly thanked Deputy Coffe for her service on their Facebook page.