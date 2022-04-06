CCSO: Golden Gate stabbing

NAPLES, Fla. — According to Collier County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area of Golden Gate in reference to a stabbing.

Deputies reportedly responded to the scene around 5:30 PM Wednesday at the location of 47the Terrace Southwest 28th Avenue.

CCSO deputies say that there was an altercation between two males which led to the stabbing. One man has been taken into custody and the other was trauma altered to the hospital.

According to the CCSO, there are no charges and the names have not yet been identified.