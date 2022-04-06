Watch
NewsLocal NewsCollier County

Actions

CCSO: Golden Gate stabbing

Collier County Sheriff's Office
WFTX
Collier County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 7:17 PM, Apr 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-06 19:17:02-04

NAPLES, Fla. — According to Collier County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area of Golden Gate in reference to a stabbing.

Deputies reportedly responded to the scene around 5:30 PM Wednesday at the location of 47the Terrace Southwest 28th Avenue.

CCSO deputies say that there was an altercation between two males which led to the stabbing. One man has been taken into custody and the other was trauma altered to the hospital.

According to the CCSO, there are no charges and the names have not yet been identified.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4