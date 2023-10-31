CCSO & FHP arrest three men wanted for auto thefts in SWFL

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Collier County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) partnered with the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) to arrest three men over the weekend, who were wanted for a string of auto thefts in South Florida.

Caleb Reed, DaJohn Reed, and Horace Ellis were arrested Saturday in a multijurisdictional effort that started in Collier County, involving a high-speed pursuit along Alligator Alley, and ended in Broward County.

It was there that FHP troopers took the trio into custody on multiple felonies.

Florida Highway Patrol believes the trio is part of a crew out of Broward County responsible for several vehicle thefts and robberies in Southwest Florida.

FHP says the chase started around 1:45 p.m. Saturday when a 2023 white Land Rover was stolen from an open garage of a residence in North Naples.

FHP says the suspect vehicle was a black Mercedes.

Deputies immediately began deploying resources to I-75 to locate the suspects and the stolen Land Rover.

According to CCSO a short time later the Land Rover was spotted traveling at a high rate of speed on the shoulder of I-75.

Florida State Troopers catch trio of criminals in high-speed car chase

CCSO says within minutes the Broward County Sheriff’s Office’s Burglary Auto Theft Task Force and the FHP, were en route to I-75 to intercept the vehicles.

Troopers and Broward deputies attempted a traffic stop on the Land Rover and Mercedes.

FHP says both vehicles pulled over at the 30-mile marker where two of the suspects got out of the Land Rover jumped inside the Mercedes and took off.

According to FHP Troopers pursued the Mercedes and ended the pursuit with a PIT maneuver on State Road 84.

CCSO says the three suspects attempted to flee the vehicle but multiple law enforcement agencies had the trio boxed in, preventing their escape.

CCSO says a search of the Mercedes turned up other license plates suspected to be stolen inside the trunk.

The tag affixed to the Mercedes had been reported stolen from a Chevrolet stolen out of Fort Lauderdale the day before.

CCSO says the Land Rover was in excellent condition when it was recovered and returned to its owner.