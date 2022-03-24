CCSO: Naples woman with felony warrant for drug charges is arrested

NAPLES, Fla. — Collier County Sheriff deputies arrested a 28-year-old convicted felon with an active warrant in regards to drug charges.

Alexis Curry, was in a Toyota SUV as a passenger when deputies pulled the vehicle over for a traffic offense according to the report; Curry had a fake ID, accent, and dyed blond hair when deputies spoke with her.

According to the report, deputies recognized Curry from previous interactions and she later admitted her identity.

Curry’s name was run through law enforcement databases and deputies found there was an active warrant out for her arrest. Deputies also searched her personal belongings and found fentanyl, Xanax, methadone, Klonopin, along with misdemeanor charges for previous drug charges after marijuana was found and paraphernalia.

Curry is currently in the Collier County jail.

Curry's charges:

1 traffic stop, 5 felonies:

A felony violation of state probation

Possession of a controlled substance - fentanyl

Possession of a controlled substance – methadone

Possession of a controlled substance – Klonopin