CCSO asking for public's help in shooting rollover crash

GOLDEN GATE, Fla. — The Collier County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding more information in a shooting rollover crash earlier this month.

According to CCSO, around 11 p.m. on June 1, two victims were seriously injured in the crash on Immokalee Road near TwinEagles Boulevard.

Detectives released this photo of the window decal on the victims' vehicle. They hope someone will recognize it and be able to provide more information about the incident that night.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at 239-252-9300, or to remain anonymous and be eligible for the reward contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).