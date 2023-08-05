Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCollier County

Actions

CCSO arrests man after finding drugs in his home

365213993_671189615033813_8018302138573695203_n.jpeg
CCSO
365213993_671189615033813_8018302138573695203_n.jpeg
Posted at 1:46 PM, Aug 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-05 13:46:45-04

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Collier County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) says they recovered a firearm and a significant quantity of illegal narcotics during a search warrant at a suspected drug house.

Javier Joel Perez is charged with multiple narcotic and weapon felonies including possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

CCSO says Perez is a convicted felon and documented gang member in Collier County.

CCSO said during the investigation, detectives routinely observed a high level of “traffic” at the residence.

Most of the traffic was individuals engaged in hand-to-hand transactions with Perez in which money was exchanged for narcotics.

At 1:44 p.m. detectives executed a search warrant at Perez’s residence in Immokalee.

Detectives recovered the following items during the search:

-Methamphetamine, 29.5 grams

-Cocaine, 8.8 grams

-Marijuana, 1,733 grams

-A semiautomatic rifle

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Send us your “Good Morning Sunshine” videos and we'll play them on FOX 4 Morning News!