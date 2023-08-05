CCSO arrests man after finding drugs in his home

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Collier County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) says they recovered a firearm and a significant quantity of illegal narcotics during a search warrant at a suspected drug house.
Javier Joel Perez is charged with multiple narcotic and weapon felonies including possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
CCSO says Perez is a convicted felon and documented gang member in Collier County.
CCSO said during the investigation, detectives routinely observed a high level of “traffic” at the residence.
Most of the traffic was individuals engaged in hand-to-hand transactions with Perez in which money was exchanged for narcotics.
At 1:44 p.m. detectives executed a search warrant at Perez’s residence in Immokalee.
Detectives recovered the following items during the search:
-Methamphetamine, 29.5 grams
-Cocaine, 8.8 grams
-Marijuana, 1,733 grams
-A semiautomatic rifle