Watch
NewsLocal NewsCollier County

Actions

CCPS Superintendent serving as guest teacher at Naples school

Collier County Schools
WFTX
Collier County Schools
Posted at 5:43 PM, Mar 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-02 17:55:22-05

NAPLES, Fla. — Collier County Public Schools (CCPS) Superintendent Dr. Kamela Patton plans to assist as a guest teacher in a third-grade classroom at the Calusa Park Elementary School on March 3.

Dr. Patton started her career over 30 years ago with two long-term, first grade substitute assignments; which later lead to a full-time teaching career and her being awarded CCPS for eleven years.

The important roles guest teachers play will be demonstrated by Dr. Patton in her attendance as an assistant teacher.

After being named Florida’s Superintendent of the Year, Dr. Patton was one of the four finalists for National Superintendent of the Year.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4