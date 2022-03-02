CCPS Superintendent serving as guest teacher at Naples school

NAPLES, Fla. — Collier County Public Schools (CCPS) Superintendent Dr. Kamela Patton plans to assist as a guest teacher in a third-grade classroom at the Calusa Park Elementary School on March 3.

Dr. Patton started her career over 30 years ago with two long-term, first grade substitute assignments; which later lead to a full-time teaching career and her being awarded CCPS for eleven years.

The important roles guest teachers play will be demonstrated by Dr. Patton in her attendance as an assistant teacher.

After being named Florida’s Superintendent of the Year, Dr. Patton was one of the four finalists for National Superintendent of the Year.

