CCPS Superintendent announces retirement

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Collier County Superintendent Dr. Kamela Patton shared in a video that she will be retiring after this year.

After 35 years in education, Dr. Patton says she is looking forward to new opportunities in the future as she continues to pursue the profession.

This fall, Dr. Patton approaches her 12th year as the district’s first female in over 80 years in the history of the Collier County Public School District.

“When I was appointed Superintendent in 2011, I was asked to prioritize communications and connecting the school district with this wonderful community. I am proud to have achieved this goal and more! Thank you to everyone that has made this collective work happen,” Patton said.

While Dr. Patton was in term, CCPS was one of seven school districts to achieve an A across the state.

“When I arrived in 2011, the graduation rate was 72.5%. Collectively, we have moved 20.2 percentage points to a 92.7% — all progress that continued despite the direct hit of Hurricane Irma (sheltering 17,000 community members in the schools) and during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Patton

This year, Dr. Patton was awarded the 2022 Florida Superintendent along with being a national finalist.

As Dr. Patton approaches her 12th and final year as CCPS Superintendent — it also marks the 100th anniversary of CCPS.