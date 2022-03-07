CCPS: Bus driver rescues a woman attacked by dogs

NAPLES, Fla. — A Collier County bus driver, Fabian Golac, received a life saving award from the Collier County Sheriff's Office after saving a woman who was being attacked by dogs during one of his bus routes.

According to the Collier County Public School District, Golac said he first noticed a woman who looked like she had fallen on the sidewalk, but once he got a closer look, the dogs were on top of her, violently attacking her and her small white poodle.

Golac had then grabbed his emergency fire extinguisher on the bus and began discharging the extinguished agent to get the dogs off the woman and her dog; it took multiple attempts, but eventually it worked according to CCPS

Golac was able to keep the dogs away at a safe distance until the woman could make it home safely to call the police.