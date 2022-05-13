Watch
Car passenger charged with trafficking fentanyl

Collier County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 10:11 AM, May 13, 2022
NAPLES, Fla. — Collier County deputies say a convicted felon was transporting enough fentanyl to kill nearly 5,000 people during a traffic stop in Golden Gate on Thursday.

Edward Joseph Horn faces charges of fentanyl trafficking, possession of marijuana over 20 grams and possession of narcotic paraphernalia.

Horn was a passenger in a car pulled over by deputies at Santa Barbara Blvd. and Prince Andrew Blvd. around 1:30 a.m.

Deputies say Horn attempted to hide a large bag of marijuana under the driver’s seat. The marijuana weighed 28.69 pounds.

The investigators also said Horn was carrying 9.69 grams of fentanyl in his pockets -- enough to kill 4,845 people. A dose as small as a quarter of a milligram can be fatal.

Horn was taken into custody and booked into the Collier County jail on the felony charges.

