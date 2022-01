NAPLES, Fla. — The Golisano Children’s Museum of Naples will host its 2022 Night at the Museum gala.

Actor Anthony Mackie, who is known as the new Captain America, will be attending the event.

The theme of the night will be “Superheroes Unite” on Friday, February 18th.

The Night at the Museum gala has become the museum's biggest fundraiser.

Tickets are available for the fundraising gala.