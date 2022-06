CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The precautionary boil water notice from Pine Island Water Association that was issued for Matlacha Isles East and Royal Tee Sun in Cape Coral has been lifted & cleared.

The water has been declared safe for consumption by the Lee County Health Department.

If you have any questions, you can go to their website, or call the office at 239-283-1073, opened Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.