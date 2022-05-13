Candlelighters of Southwest Florida taking a swing at childhood cancer with golf tournament

NAPLES, Fla. — A local non profit is looking to make life a little easier for those families affected by childhood cancer.

Every year, the Candlelighters of Southwest Florida hold a special golf tournament. This year will be no different.

"That’s what we’re all here for, just to give a little bit of hope.”

For more than 20 years, the organization has been on a mission to help Southwest Florida families affected by childhood cancer.

“We support the families," says Klair Snellbaker, Executive Director and Founder of Candlelighters of Southwest Florida. "Whether it’s education, family activities, emergency funds- all of our services directly benefit the families.”

This Saturday that mission continues with their annual golf tournament at Bonita Bay East.

"It greatly impacts what we’re able to do," says Snellbaker. "We bring kids to go see theater performances, baseball games, just the fun stuff.”

The group had to take a hiatus for the last two years because of the pandemic. It hasn’t been until recently, though, that they say the outlook for those diagnosed has gotten better.

"There’s better technology, better medicines," Snellbaker said. "Although not many have been better researched on the drugs that are for childhood cancer, there haven’t been many introduced to help kids with cancer. That and the more dominos toward research really needs to help all of our local kids so that we can have more survivors.”

But the work needs to continue.

"Well before even there was a children’s hospital here, we were helping families of kids with cancer. We also support families that not only stay local, but we have kids that go to St. Jude’s, they go to Miami, they go to MD Anderson- we’re here for all of our community children. And that’s what the Candlelighters is all about.”

You can find more information about the Candlelighters and their golf tournament online right here.