Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCollier County

Actions

Cancer Alliance of Naples awarded donation from Bosom Buddies

271408479_4695503780550860_8791566321017015097_n.png
Photo by: Cancer Alliance of Naples
271408479_4695503780550860_8791566321017015097_n.png
Posted at 12:52 PM, Jun 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-23 12:52:22-04

NAPLES, Fla.  — Cancer Alliance of Naples (CAN) recently received a substantial financial donation from the now closed non-profit, Bosom Buddies.

Bosom Buddies was a local non-profit serving the breast cancer community for 24 years. After deciding to dissolve, Bosom Buddies decided they wanted to disperse their funds to other non-profits in the area.

"We are thankful for our long-standing partnership with Bosom Buddies. Although we are sad to see this organization close their doors, we are grateful to have been entrusted with this generous donation to continue assisting the breast cancer community.” -Neftali Feliciano, Cancer Alliance of Naples CEO

CAN says that the donation will allow the charity to continue supporting those affected by breast cancer, and explained that the funds will be used to:

  • Continue to support the breast cancer support group.
  • Continuation of non-medical financial assistance for those affected by breast cancer.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4