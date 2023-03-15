Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation hold STEM Day events for students in Naples

NAPLES, Fla. — Today in Naples, community organizations encouraged students to get involved in the world of STEM. An event for STEM Day was held at Grace Place, an education center for children.

It was organized by the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation and the Naples Children and Education Foundation. The foundation also installed a STEM center at Grace Place in 2021, aiming to close the STEM education gap.

Collier county students got to interact with STEM products, all while practicing teamwork.

Allaysha Greene, Grace Place Teacher says, "With STEM it can help them [the students] bring all that together and kind of help them with their critical thinking, abstract thinking."