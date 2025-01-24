Burglars who broke into Golden Gate Middle School stole a gun and ammunition

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office says Golden Gate Middle School was broken into Wednesday and the burglars took a gun and ammunition.

They released photos on Thursday taken from surveillance video in the hopes that the public can help identify the burglars.

In the photos are four people, three males and one female dressed in black and covering their face. One was wearing, according to the Sheriff's office "Dunk Low Retro Nike sneakers." One of the shoes was found outside the school.

"After breaking into the school, the suspects breached the locked Youth Relations Deputy office, then used a cutting device to defeat the lock on the gun safe inside the office. They stole a CCSO rifle, two magazines and ammunition from the safe. The suspects also made off with some cash they obtained from other areas of the building." CCSO said in a Facebook post.

They added that detectives are continuing to review surveillance footage, process evidence and follow up on investigative leads.

CCSO is asking anyone with information to call the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at 239-252-9300.

Or, to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.