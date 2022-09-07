Burglar arrested after being identified on home security camera footage

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Collier County police arrested a man after he broke into a home and stole over $1,000 worth of tools and ammunition.

The break-in was caught on the victim’s home security camera and reported to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday. Upon reviewing the footage, a deputy immediately recognized the suspect as 42-year-old Joel Serrano of Naples.

Serrano attempted to flee when deputies arrived at his residence to arrest him. He ran out of the back entrance of his home and was found hiding in the bushes outside.

Further investigation revealed that Serrano had sold the stolen items to another individual. He is charged with multiple felonies including burglary, grand theft, dealing in stolen property and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.