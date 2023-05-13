Brew for the Zoo raises money for Florida panthers with a special art auction

NAPLES, Fla. — Riptide Naples is hosting a Brew for the Zoo event to raise money to benefit Florida panthers in the wild.

Brew for the Zoo will feature limited-time brews of Uno Ale and Athena Ale, named for panthers associated with Naples Zoo. For every pint sold, Riptide will donate $2 to the Naples Zoo Conservation Fund.

The event will also include live music, food trucks and an appearance form Naples Zoo staff members.

Customers can bid on custom "paw print paintings" by Athena the panther. Athena adds her painted paw print styling to the canvases, special for the event.

Head to 987 3rd Avenue North in Naples to join the event, running til 10 p.m.