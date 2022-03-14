Boys & Girls Club raise $550,000 at 'Youth of Year' celebration

NAPLES, Fla. — Naples Boys & Girls Club raised $550,000 at its 'Youth of the Year' event where they named Joodlhy Charelus its 2022 Youth of the Year, in regards to recognition for students who show exemplary virtues, good character, academic drive, and community leadership.

The Youth of the Year celebration attracted over 200 guests at the Club Pelican Bay in Naples.

There were cocktails served, dinner, fundraising activities, and personal stories from the student members.

“Joodlhy clearly understands the impact of the Boys & Girls Club on her life, now and into the future. She recognizes that a safe, nurturing environment helps student members thrive, and it’s gratifying to hear Joodlhy discuss a desire to use her voice to advocate for others. That is exactly what we hope to accomplish for every member who comes through our doors.”

Boys & Girls Club CEO and President Megan McCarthy Beauvais.

Charelus is said to have been an active member for over 7 years and a student at Lorenzo Walker Technical High school. She has participated in Keystone Club Mr. & Mrs. Manners, Girls on the Run, and several other athletic programs.

Charelus hopes to attend Florida Gulf Coast University to become a nurse practitioner. She will now qualify to compete at the State Youth of the Year Competition in April.

