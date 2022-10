COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The precautionary boil/disinfection water notice has been lifted in some parts of Collier County. It remains in effect for others.

Customers in Isles of Capri, Goodland and all areas west of U.S. 41 are no longer under the notice, with the exception of Gulfshore Boulevard and The Strand at Bay Colony.

Customers on Gulfshore Blvd and The Strand must still boil/disinfect their water before using it.

Collier County residents can check the status of their water here.