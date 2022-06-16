Board of Commissioners selects first woman to be County Manager

NAPLES, Fla. — According to a press release, Collier County Commissioners unanimously selected Amy Patterson as the Collier County Manager.

The decision was made at the Board of County Commissioners meeting on June 16.

Patterson was born and raised in Naples and has worked her way up through the Growth Management Department. Patterson was promoted to Deputy County Manager in May of 2021.

In her new position, Patterson will oversee daily operations of the County agency and guide the senior departmental leadership.