Blood types O+ and O- are needed

Recovered from COVID-19? Your plasma could be key to develop treatment for ill patients
Posted at 5:02 PM, May 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-12 17:03:49-04

NAPLES, Fla. — People with types O+ and O- blood are needed in Collier County to revive the Community Blood Center’s limited supplies.

There is said to be a sudden demand for the blood type due to so many patients needing it previously. National supplies are also said to be below par currently so the supply stock depends on donors.

For those who can donate, here are the locations:

Community Blood Center’s Donor Center: 11190 Health Park Boulevard Naples, Florida 34110 located inside the NCH North Naples Hosptial – the Brookdale entrance. No appointment is needed. Hours of operation are Monday, Thursday, and Friday 8 AM- 4 PM; Tuesday is 11 AM- 7 PM. Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday the center is closed.

On the Bloodmobile: click here to find blood drive locations.

The minimum age is 16-years-old to give blood with a parent present. Donors must weigh at least110 pounds.

Donors are asked to eat and hydrate prior to the visit.

