'Blood on his hands:' Suspect charged with Immokalee man's murder

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies say a man confessed to killing a man and had wrapped the body in a bedsheet when investigators arrived.

Collier County deputies responded to a home on Willie Mae Harper Dr. around 2 a.m. Sunday morning after calls about a suspicious incident.

Deputies said Chadrick Austile of Naples "had blood on his hands" and confessed to killing the man. The body, still wrapped in a sheet, was visible to deputies.

Austile is booked in the Collier County Jail and is charged with murder.

Details about the victim have not been released by investigators, citing Marsy's Law.