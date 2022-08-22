Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCollier County

Actions

'Blood on his hands:' Suspect charged with Immokalee man's murder

ChadrickAustile.png
Collier County Sheriff's Office
ChadrickAustile.png
Posted at 10:51 AM, Aug 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-22 10:54:18-04

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies say a man confessed to killing a man and had wrapped the body in a bedsheet when investigators arrived.

Collier County deputies responded to a home on Willie Mae Harper Dr. around 2 a.m. Sunday morning after calls about a suspicious incident.

Deputies said Chadrick Austile of Naples "had blood on his hands" and confessed to killing the man. The body, still wrapped in a sheet, was visible to deputies.

Austile is booked in the Collier County Jail and is charged with murder.

Details about the victim have not been released by investigators, citing Marsy's Law.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4