Block party raises money for Naples veteran in need

NAPLES, Fla. — The Naples International Association of Fire Fightersalong with Stevie Tomato's restaurant is hosting a block party fundraiser to help a firefighter and veteran in need.

Blaine Brisson is in need of back surgery due to a shattered vertebrae. The surgery won't be covered by insurance, so his family is asking to public to help out.

Brisson's family said he has been bedridden for months because of his injury.

The event will be at Stevie Tomato's Sports Page on Collier Boulevard, starting at 5:30 p.m. tonight.

There will be live music, drink specials including wine tastings, raffles and free giveaways.