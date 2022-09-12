Blazing car fire threatens gas station

NAPLES, Fla. — Officials say a Sunday car fire could have become "catastrophic" had crews not arrived at a gas station quickly.

Firefighters from Greater Naples and North Collier Fire Rescue Districts were called to the RaceTrac on the 9000 block of Immokalee Road, where they found a car fully engulfed in flames.

Video recorded by firefighters shows the blazing car parked right next to a fuel pump.

North Collier called the incident an "incredible stop" because of how quickly they were able to put out the massive flames.

It is believed an engine fault sparked the fire.

No injuries were reported.