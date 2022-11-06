Bike drive helps community get back on their handlebars

NAPLES, Fla. — Many people lost their means of transportation after Ian, but a community bicycle drive helped them regain some form of mobility.

The Seacrest County Day School collaborated with Bikes for Tykes and other organizations to hold a bike distribution drive this weekend for east Naples communities.

Residents in some of those communities, like Harmony Shores and Palm Lakes, were already struggling before Hurricane Ian.

After the storm, the communities were left flooded, leaving a need for everything including a way to get around.

Organizers said everyone who received a bike was also given a lock to prevent theft and lighting systems to encourage safety.

Another distribution is being planned for Dec. 3.