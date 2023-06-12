Big Cypress National Preserve issues temporary trail closure during prescribed burn

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Big Cypress National Preserve has issued a temporary trail closure to promote visitor safety during prescribed fire burns.

The prescribed burn will begin on Monday and continue until Sunday.

During the closure, all recreational use is prohibited in the designated areas.

Prescribed fire is a carefully planned fire that uses fire science and specific environmental conditions to meet management goals for the preserve.

Prescribed fire is one of Big Cypress’s best tools to help create diverse habitats, manage our endangered species, and reduce the threat of destructive wildfire.

The temporary closures include all areas within the fire perimeter including the following Hinson Trail.

This closure is necessary for maintaining public safety during prescribed fire operations.