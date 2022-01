NAPLES, Fla. — Collier County deputies are investigating a crash involving a vehicle and a bicyclist that closed a portion of U.S. Hwy. 41 Friday morning.

The collision happened before 8 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 41 and Pine Ridge Road.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office says the bicyclist was "seriousy injured" as a result of the crash, but did not disclose any more details, including where the person was taken for treatment.

More details are expected as the investigation continues.