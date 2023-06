COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A bicyclist was hit and killed in a collision on Golden Gate Parkway Saturday afternoon, Florida Highway Patrol said.

The cyclist, an 81-year-old Naples man, was attempting to cross Golden Gate Parkway around 12:35 p.m.

The driver of a pickup truck was traveling west on County Road 886 when the vehicle collided with the bicyclist.

The cyclist was critically injured and taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.