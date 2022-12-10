Watch Now
Bicyclist killed in fatal hit and run crash in Naples

Florida Highway Patrol impounded the suspected vehicle, but the driver still not identified
WFTX Digital
Posted at 8:01 AM, Dec 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-10 08:08:45-05

NAPLES, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol reports a bicyclist was killed in Naples Friday night.

Troopers say it happened around 6:45 p.m. on 41st Street SW and 22nd Avenue when the vehicle fled the scene of the fatal crash.

The bicyclist was a 45-year-old Naples man who died.

Troopers later located and impounded a 2021 Toyota Camry, suspected to be involved in the crash.

FHP says the crash remains under an active criminal investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this hit-and-run crash is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol or Crimestoppers.

