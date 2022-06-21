COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission warns us about bear sightings in Collier County.

This weekend a bear was caught on camera by a few neighbors taking a stroll in the Milano community of North Naples.

Today, we went to speak with some neighbors.

“It’s always good to think about how they were here first, and we moved into their neighborhoods, and they do what they naturally do, which is to wander around and look for food” Neighbor

FWC says that a bear presence is not a problem or threat to your safety but it is important to give the wild animals respect. So, if a bear is in your presence remember to give them space and do not bother them.

