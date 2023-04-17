Beach Berm project in Naples to be completed before storm season

NAPLES, Fla. — Work crews are dumping 400,000 tons of sand on Collier County beaches, trying to get them ready in time for the upcoming storm season.

The sand is for Collier County’s emergency beach berm restoration project.

The sand is needed to replace the dunes that Hurricane Ian destroyed.

The beach berm is being built along Barefoot Beach, Vanderbilt Beach, Pelican Bay, and South Marco Island.

Collier County said the sand piles will protect buildings and homes that are close to the beach from another storm surge.

As the project progresses, Collier county says the beaches will remain open, but some areas may be fenced off to allow for berm construction.

The county said crews are working to ensure that beachgoers, crews, sea turtles, and all creatures are safe and out of harm’s way during the project.

The project is expected to be complete by late May just in time for hurricane season which starts in June.