Bayfront working to find alternatives for visitors after losing permit

NAPLES, FLA — The live music is off for now at Bayfront in Naples.

The Naples City Council revoked the live music permit for the entertainment complex as it worked through noise complaints from some of the people who live nearby.

We met with the president of Mcquaid and Company, the group that operates the Bayfront Entertainment Complex, which includes live music that has been part of this area.

Earlier this month, the City Council in Naples, unanimously, voted to take away the live music permit for Bayfront after plenty of statements about the noise.

“A violation only occurred if, after that warning, the music stayed loud. You had years of this activity and it goes very recently as well,” City Council Member said.

To questions from the city council to Bayfront management.

“I want to know who is responsible… not that I've only been there and don’t know what’s going on. because that doesn’t float! Other: I couldn’t speak to violations that were prior to my arrival. First: we’re talking about violations that go back to December! Paul Perry, City Council Member said.

https://naples.granicus.com/MediaPlayer.php?view_id=14&clip_id=4328

We reached out to several cities' elected officials, including the city council, code enforcement, and the communication director to get more details on the complaints that neighbors filed but we have not heard back yet.

Now the work is to find a fix after the council’s vote.

“I don't want to believe that this is a closed door in any way shape or form,” Tiffany Mcquaid said. “But hopefully an opportunity to move forward together and figure out an incredible alternative.”

McQuaid says it's unfortunate that some residents were against the outdoor live entertainment that led to Bayfront losing its permit - when the area it’s developing.

“That's why people come here, they come to enjoy and to visit and to truly embrace the power of our area and part of that power has to do with music,” Mcquaid said.

We reached out to several city elected officials, including the city council, code enforcement, and the communication director to get more information on the complaints that were filed, but have not heard back yet.

Bayfront Owner Kevin Stoneburner called revoking the live music permit “unfortunate for the businesses”.

“It’s a shame it's only a couple residents who don't like live music but the majority of the homeowners overwhelmingly support,” Stoneburner said.

“It’s just sad that a few people have to end up making the decisions for many,” Greg Debar, Resident said.

Bayfront leaders say, with this change and turning off the music, it may impact the future of events in Naples, including Taste of Collier – with a history of food and also that live music.