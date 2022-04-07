Baseball field rededicated in honor of fallen deputy

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — A Collier County baseball field now bears the name of a fallen deputy.

A rededication ceremony for the newly-christened Steven J. Dodson Memorial Baseball Field was held Wednesday in Immokalee at the community park.

Sgt. Dodson, a 20-year veteran of the department, died in the line of duty in August 2017.

In January, the Collier County Board of Commissioners voted to name the field after Dodson, who was an avid baseball fan and served as umpire for games throughout the community.

Sheriff Kevin Rambosk led deputies in the dedication, which was also attended by the late sergeant's mother.

“We will never forget Sgt. Dodson’s dedication to ‘Service to others before self’,” said Sheriff Rambosk.

