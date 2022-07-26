Ave Maria church volunteer arrested after stealing from parish

AVE MARIA, Fla. — A volunteer at Ave Maria Catholic Parish was arrested after video surveillance showed he stole a donation box.

Collier County Sheriff's Office says the suspect went into the church Monday, made his way to the donation box, and left the church on his golf cart.

The donation box was made of Plexiglass valued at around $1,000 CCSO says.

The person who called the police met the CCSO Deputy at the church and watched the security footage.

The reporter told the Deputy that he recognized the man as Timothy Brenan, who he used to work with, and that the church was closed at that time and only a few people had the code to get in.

When the Deputy arrived at the suspect’s home, the Deputy said he immediately recognized Brenan as the man on the surveillance video. CCSO Deputy said Brenan had a distinct walk that also matched the video footage.

Brenan was placed under arrest for burglary and grand theft.