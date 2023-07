COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Collier County will have a new school starting next month.

The Aubrey Rogers High School will open on Veteran's Memorial Boulevard which is right down the road from North Naples Middle School.

The school cost nearly $100 million to be built due to the population increase in North Naples.

The high school's mascot will be the Patriots and students will now get a chance to go inside for the first time for orientation.