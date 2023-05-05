Arrest made in connection to multiple burglaries in Naples

NAPLES, Fla. — The Naples Police Department Criminal Investigations Detectives and Collier County Sheriff's Office Deputies have made an arrest in connection to multiple burglaries that took place in commercial business areas, between the 3000 & 5000 Block of 9th Street North (US 41).

Detectives observed a subject wearing dark clothing, later identified as Arnol Velasquez Avila, 16 years old, who matched the description of a suspect captured on video committing a burglary & theft of money at ‘Big Momma Bicycles’ on April 20, 2023.

Velasquez Avila attempted to conceal himself in a bush line towards the rear (southside) of Neapolitan Plaza. However, an investigative stop of Avila was conducted.

Avila stated he was on his way to a park. However, the Naples Police Department says, "the investigative stop with Velasquez Avila took place at 9:30pm at night and the direction in which he was traveling would never lead to a park."

Avila's father was contacted by investigators and arrived on scene a short time later. After viewing the video evidence obtained during the burglary of ‘Big Momma Bicycles’.

Avila’s father identified his son, Velasquez Avila, as the person seen in the video committing a burglary & theft of money at ‘Big Momma Bicycles.'

During a post Miranda Warning interview, Velasquez Avila confessed to committing the burglary & theft of ‘Big Momma Bicycles’. Velasquez Avila also confessed he was the individual that had burglarized the ‘Naples Lamp Shop’ located at 4010 9th Street North using similar methods on May 3, 2023.

Because of that the burglaries occurred within the jurisdictions of both the Naples Police Department & Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

Velasquez Avila was subsequently arrested & charged with the following offenses related to the crimes:

