Arrest made in $41k Naples insurance scheme

NAPLES, Fla. — Chief Financial Officers Jimmy Patronis announced the arrest of a licensed insurance agent for the alleged theft of more than $41,000 in insurance premiums and forgery.

The Division of Investigative and Forensic Services (DIFS) Bureau of Insurance Fraud found that Veronica Skopp told a victim to wire $41,418.11 in premium money to her business bank account. Skopp later indicated that she used that money for personal costs.

Skopp also provided the victim with a fraudulent Evidence of Commercial Property Insurance Certificate, as well as a fraudulent Certificate of Liability Insurance.

The victim later discovered that there was no coverage on 31 properties in Naples, Florida.

Skopp confessed to the crimes and was arrested on October 25 in Hollywood, Florida. She was booked into the Broward County Jail and faces up to 20 years in prison on charges of Misappropriation of Funds and Uttering Forged Instruments.

If you feel you may have fallen victim to this alleged fraud scheme or have further information related to this case, please report it immediately to the Department’s Insurance Fraud Hotline at 1-800-378-0445.