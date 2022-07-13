Application required before students can get free or reduced-price lunch

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — This year, the Collier County Public School District is requiring families to complete an online meal benefit application before the start of the school year to get free or reduced-price lunch.

Previously, during the pandemic, the federal government let school districts offer free lunch meals to all students.

To get assistance for lunch, families can go to the Collier School’s Meal Benefit webpage to complete an application by August 9.

According to a press release, families that aren’t eligible or don’t have an application on file by the first day of school will pay full price for their meals.

The district will still provide free breakfast during this upcoming school year.