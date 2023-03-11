Annual Naples St. Patrick's Day Parade returns

NAPLES, Fla. — The annual Naples St. Patrick's Day Parade kicked off Saturday morning at 11 a.m.

The Southwest Florida tradition has been happening for more than 40 years. It's a celebration or Irish heritage and culture.

More than 40,000 people attended last year, and organizers said they're expecting even more this year.

With the success of the event, parade committee members have now turned it into a non-profit.

"Now we raise money, and we have sponsorships, and we give back to the community through different local charities," said President of the Naples St. Patrick's Day Committe Kim Heyslip. "Helping children, and we donate $2,000 to each marching band."

Performers in the parade included dancers from the Celtic Spirit School of Irish Dance and members of the Naples Kiltsmen.

"I just love being part of such an amazing establishment," said Kate Anderson, a dancer with Celtic Spirit. "I've made some really great friends here and it's really important to me."

The event began with the annual flag raising ceremony at 9:30 a.m. at The Dock at Crayton Cove. The parade then started at the corner of 3rd Street South and 10th Avenue. It will end in front of Naples City Hall.