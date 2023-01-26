Annual homeless count starts in Collier County

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — The annual point in time count starts Thursday in Collier County.

The point in time count helps keep track of sheltered and unsheltered people experiencing homelessness.

The Hunger and Homeless Coalition of Collier County plays a huge role in helping the homeless population in the county. They’re the ones in charge of the count in partnership with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Organizations and volunteers will be heading out to different areas to look for people who are experiencing homelessness to get an accurate count and look at some of the challenges the homeless population is facing.

Last years point in time could results showed 462 people in Collier County were experiencing homelessness.

More than 160 of those people were identified as children and youth.