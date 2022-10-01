Amid storm recovery, Naples teens arrested for stealing cars

NAPLES, Fla. — While law enforcement are playing a vital role in disaster recovery throughout Southwest Florida, they are not turning a blind eye to crime.

A Collier County deputy, for example, is being praised for recovering two stolen vehicles and arresting the two teenagers accused of taking them.

Detective James Arnold made an arrest around 3 a.m. Friday, after tailing a blue SUV with its lights off, which appeared to be following a silver SUV, also not using its lights.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office says the two SUVs accelerated and a double-vehicle pursuit took place.

It ended in the Royal Harbor community, where both drivers reportedly bailed out of their vehicles.

Detective Arnold, assisted by patrol deputies, helicopters, and K9 units, searched the area. The drivers were located behind a home and taken into custody.

Further investigation revealed both vehicles were stolen out of Collier County.

The drivers were identified as 13-year-old and 15-year-old Naples teens. They are charged with grand theft auto and fleeing. The older teen faces an enhanced charge of grand theft during a state of emergency.

