After months on the run 19-year-old fugitive arrested in Colorado for Naples teen's death

NAPLES, Fla. — On Friday the Collier County Sheriff's Office announced it has arrested a 19-year-old in the shooting death of 18-year-old Aaliyah Gonzalez.

He was tracked down almost 2,000 miles away in Alamosa, Colorado.

On July 11 Antonio Michael Licout, 19, was taken into custody by Alamosa Police Officers in Colorado and Thursday he was extradited to Florida.

The Sheriff's Office Says he faces a charge of second-degree murder, along with multiple other felonies stemming from the April 10 shooting that killed Gonzalezs.

“This arrest sends a clear message: If you commit a violent crime in Collier County, we will not stop until you are found, arrested and held accountable – no matter how far you run,” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said. “I’m proud of the relentless efforts by our detectives and grateful for the support of our law enforcement partners in Colorado.”

The Sheriff's Office says Licout is charged with firing into a white Lexus that was carrying Gonzalez and four others as they left a neighborhood in the area of Airport-Pulling Road North and Ponce De Leon Drive during the early morning hours on April 10.

The Sheriff's Office says Gonzalez was critically injured and died at a trauma hospital later that day.

Later in the investigation, witnesses identified Licout as the shooter. They told detectives that Licout and Gonzalez were involved in a verbal altercation.

Detectives said Licout had been hiding out at a relative’s house in Alamosa, located about 180 miles southwest of Colorado Springs.

CCSO Fugitive Warrants Bureau deputies transported Licout back to Collier County to the Naples Jail Center.

The Sheriff's Office says along with second-degree murder, Licout is charged with aggravated battery – using a deadly weapon, aggravated assault and shooting or throwing a deadly missile into an occupied vehicle.