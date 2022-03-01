'Acute need' for Type-O blood in Collier Co.

NAPLES, Fla. — Officials with the NCH Healthcare System's Community Blood Center says they are in "acute" need of positive and negative Type-O blood.

NCH points to a "sudden increase in usage by area patients.

"Severe blood shortages persist across the United States, so local donors are vitally needed to boost their own community’s blood supply," officials said in a statement.

Donors can give at the Community Blood Center’s donor center (11190 Health Park Blvd. Naples, FL 34110, located inside NCH North Naples Hospital). Hours of operation are Monday, Thursday, & Friday: 8 AM – 4 PM, Tuesday: 11 AM -7 PM. No appointment is necessary.

The CBC also operates a bloodmobile with a varying schedule; find a blood drive location online at http://www.givebloodcbc.org.

Donors can safely give blood every 56 days. The minimum age to give blood is 16 with parent present. There is no upper age maximum. Donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, should eat prior to giving blood, and must be well hydrated. Photo ID and face masks are required at donation time. The entire process from registration to refreshment takes about 45 minutes. The actual blood draw only takes approximately 7 minutes.

Each pint of donated blood can save up to three lives.